Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. Model N Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. BTIG Research began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

In other Model N news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,691.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

