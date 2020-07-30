Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,135 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

