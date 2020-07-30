Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,135 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
MOH stock opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.
In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
