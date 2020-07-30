Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.31. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,964,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

