Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.65-2.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.65-2.95 EPS.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $273.85 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $287.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

