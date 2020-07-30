ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.33 and a beta of 1.71.

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ZALANDO SE/ADR had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ZALANDO SE/ADR will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

