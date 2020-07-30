Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Columbia Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

CLBK stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood acquired 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

