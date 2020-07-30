Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

