Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.37 on Friday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,190 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

