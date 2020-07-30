Zacks: Brokerages Expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BREW. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.86 million, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,393,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.