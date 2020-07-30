Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.08. American Tower posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

AMT opened at $271.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.