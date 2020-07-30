Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $12.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.29 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $37.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after acquiring an additional 915,395 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.