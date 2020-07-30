Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $72.35 on Friday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.