Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post sales of $200.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.26 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $206.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $831.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $911.24 million, with estimates ranging from $873.24 million to $943.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

SLAB opened at $104.30 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 298.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,014,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

