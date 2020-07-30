Zacks: Analysts Expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.36 Billion

Analysts predict that Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) will report $15.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 billion. Metlife reported sales of $16.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year sales of $64.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.79 billion to $65.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.07 billion to $67.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Metlife.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metlife stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metlife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.