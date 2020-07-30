Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $235,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $198,658,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $81,486,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 51.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,371,000 after buying an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,548,000 after buying an additional 693,000 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

