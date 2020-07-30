Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 472.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

