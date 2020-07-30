Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE:YUM opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.