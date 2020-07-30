Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,061.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $42,450.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $44,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $41,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $33,650.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.63 on Thursday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

