Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.65.

AUY opened at $6.65 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 811,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

