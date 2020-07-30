Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE XYL opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.