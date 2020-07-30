Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,568,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

