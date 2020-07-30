XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.65

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $14.60. XBiotech shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 232,048 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XBIT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $429.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.
About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.
