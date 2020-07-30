Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $184.68

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and traded as low as $180.00. Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at $180.80, with a volume of 1,015,439 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23.

In related news, insider Andrew L. C. Bell acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($137,829.19).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

