William Paul Wells Wells Buys 21,500 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,853,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,804,617.05.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 23,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,927.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,322.50.

On Monday, July 20th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00.

On Friday, July 17th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 11,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,415.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 41,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,165.00.

On Monday, July 13th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 8,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,350.00.

On Monday, July 6th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 8,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,440.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 36,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

