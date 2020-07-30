William M. Rusty Rush Sells 41,500 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William M. Rusty Rush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

