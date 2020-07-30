Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

