West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

WFT stock opened at C$65.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.74. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$21.60 and a 12 month high of C$65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.0886344 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.93%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

