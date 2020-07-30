Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Waters worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,762,000 after buying an additional 158,275 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Waters by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in Waters by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 13,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $216.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

