Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Randall H. Talbot Buys 5,300 Shares of Stock

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $34,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 219.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $8,812,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

