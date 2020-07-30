Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.91. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1,871,374 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $700.56 million and a P/E ratio of -73.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88.

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,003,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,430. Also, Director Shawn Day sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,660. Insiders have sold 599,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,500 over the last quarter.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.