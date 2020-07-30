Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

