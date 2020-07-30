Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wabash National from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

WNC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

