Vista Outdoor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,130% compared to the average daily volume of 688 call options.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $987.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

