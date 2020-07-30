Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

