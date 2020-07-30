Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,270.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

