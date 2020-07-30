Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 743 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $427.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 195.01 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.28 and a 1-year high of $446.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $24,266,963. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

