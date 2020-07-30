Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,898 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.