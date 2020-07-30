Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,591 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

