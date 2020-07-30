Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.72.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.