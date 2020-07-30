Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,294 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

