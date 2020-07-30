Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.