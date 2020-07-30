Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.