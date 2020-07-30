Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Msci by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.44.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $383.02 on Thursday. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.31.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 310.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

