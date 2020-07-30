Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

