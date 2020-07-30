Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,684 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 204,249 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 102,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

