Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,323 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,217 shares of company stock worth $8,284,593 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

