Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

