Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $5,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,707 shares of company stock worth $50,422,855 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of -69.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

