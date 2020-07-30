Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,021 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $436.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.