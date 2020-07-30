Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,875 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $264.66 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $269.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average is $229.12. The stock has a market cap of $285.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

